Big Cypress Tree Parks Manager Bill McCall extended his stay at the National Senior Olympics at Samford University in the 60-64 age group tennis singles championships in Birmingham to at least one more match.

McCall defeated Donald Widener of Suffolk, 7-5, 6-2.

Today at 9:30 he plays the number 1 seed y Doug Wenger of Richfield, Ohio. Mr. McCall was a stand out tennis player during at UT Martin in the early 70s.