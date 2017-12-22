Kentucky State Police have arrested McCracken County Jailer Tonya D. Ray, age 43, of Paducah.

The Kentucky State Police began investigating the truthfulness of testimony given by Jailer Ray in a McCracken County case involving former Deputy Jailer Ben Green.

In October, 2017, Jailer Ray testified in a McCracken District Court hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Ben Green.

Immediately following Jailer Ray’s testimony, the pending criminal charges against former Deputy Green were dismissed.

On Friday morning, the results of KSP’s investigation were presented to a McCracken County Grand Jury, and the grand jury returned an indictment on Ms. Ray.

Tonya Ray was arrested at 12:56 p.m. and charged with First Degree Perjury. She was lodged in the Christian County Jail.

The case will be prosecuted by Christian County Commonwealth Attorney Lynn Pryor, who was appointed as special prosecutor by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.