Kentucky State Police at Post 1 presented its case involving possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act to a McCracken County Grand Jury on April 13th.

The Grand Jury returned a true bill and indicted 43 year old Tonya Ray, of Paducah, who is the McCracken County Jailer.

The indictment was served on Ms. Ray for Reprisal against a public employee for disclosure of violation of law, which is a Class “A” Misdemeanor.

She was served on April 17th and cited into court for May 1st.

The investigation continues by Kentucky State Police Detective Michael Robichaud.