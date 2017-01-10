McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden says foul play has been ruled in the death of a woman discovered Monday morning.

A report from the Sheriff said a 911 call was received at approximately 11:45 from the residence on East Lovelaceville Florence Station.

The caller advised that 75 year old Fredricka Harpole was unresponsive.

When deputies and EMS personnel arrived on the scene, Ms. Harpole was determined to be deceased with foul play being suspected.

Sheriff Hayden said Ms. Harpole move to McCracken County 15 months ago from Michigan, and lived with two nephews.

The cause of death was not released, and an autopsy was being performed in Madisonville.