The University of Tennessee-Martin has named Kurt McGuffin as the new Athletic Director for the Skyhawks.

McGuffin is the current director of athletics for Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, and is expected to start in Martin on June 28th.

Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver said McGuffin was selected from a pool of outstanding candidates, and has the skills and abilities to guide the athletic program into the future.

He has more than 18 years of experience directing college athletics, including work at Kansas State and the University of Colorado, and has been at his current position for almost six years.

McGuffin said he plans to hit the ground running, and will begin developing long distance relationships with program donors and coaches before arriving on campus.