A seven year old boy has died as the result of a lightning strike Memorial Day just before 3:30 Monday afternoon.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department along with an ambulance from McKenzie responded to a call at 1280 Blaylock Store road in Weakley County.

The road is located in the McKenzie area of Weakley County. A group of children had been playing outside under a tree at that residence when the tree was struck by lightning.

The child was killed during a lightning strike.. There were no reports of any of the other children being hurt and the child’s identity was not released.

The Weakley County Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and the death was ruled an accident.The name of the child has not been released.