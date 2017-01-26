A McKenzie family of five is trying to get back on their feet after losing their home in a fire this week.

The Banner reports the fire began in the attic at the residence of Chris and Linda Riley on Maple Street, which McKenzie Firefighters initially had trouble accessing.

Firefighters slowed the fire from the outside before entering the home and removing the interior ceiling to obtain access to the fire early Monday morning.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account which also helps out their three children, 17-year-old Ryan, 16-year-old Emma, and 11-year-old Adam.