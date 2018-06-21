The City of McKenzie has received a grant to renovate the remaining portion of the former railroad depot.

Tennessee Tourism Commissioner Kevin Triplett and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe presented the $71,250 grant check to McKenzie Mayor Jill Holland Wednesday.

Mayor Holland says the grant will be used to repurpose the train depot and help maintain the architecturally striking infrastructure into a cultural center, visitor’s information center or mixed-use facility.

The depot also houses the McKenzie Industrial/Economic Development Board office.

The railroad depot in McKenzie is the only depot structure remaining in Carroll County.