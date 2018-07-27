McKenzie Regional Hospital will be closing by the end of the year.

The hospital announced Friday it will end most patient services by September 15th. As part of the closures, the hospital will also discontinue services in the emergency department.

McKenzie Regional Hospital and Baptist Memorial Health Care have signed an asset purchase agreement which will allow Baptist to buy the assets of McKenzie Regional Hospital, including the property and ambulance service.

Baptist Memorial Health Care owns Baptist Memorial Hospitals in Huntingdon and Union City.

Baptist Memorial Health Care plans to transition McKenzie’s ambulance services to Priority Ambulance, a partner with Baptist hospitals.

Priority Ambulance is also bidding to provide ambulance services for Weakley County.

A press release says the McKenzie hospital has struggled with declining patient volumes in recent years, and has an average daily census of eight patients.

