UT-Martin women’s basketball coach Kevin McMillan has returned to his duties as full time coach.

McMillan was named interim athletic director in April of 2016, upon the departure of former AD Julio Freire, but has now relinquished those duties.

Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver has announced that Mike Swain has agreed to assume the duties, during the search for a full time Athletic Director.

Swain joined the UT-Martin staff in October to assist with the day-to-day activities of the athletic program.

Dr. Carver said a search for a new AD will begin in the coming weeks, with hopes of having someone in place this summer.