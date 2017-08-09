The University of Tennessee at Martin athletic department boasted 20 student-athletes who accumulated a perfect 4.0 Grade Point Average in 2016-17, as the Ohio Valley Conference announced its annual Medal of Honor recipients on Wednesday.

The Skyhawks’ 20 OVC Medals of Honor are the second-most in program history, trailing only the 22 received by UT Martin Athletics in 2013-14.

Individually, Sarah Candeloro (women’s tennis) was awarded an OVC Medal of Honor for the third time in her career, while Amelia Martin (women’s cross country), Renate Meckl (softball), Lauren Myers (softball) and Madison Wessling (volleyball) brought home their second career OVC Medal of Honor award.

All in all, a total of 221 OVC student-athletes earned 4.0 GPA’s during last season’s academic school year.

UT Martin’s OVC Medal of Honor recipients are listed below.

Baseball (1): Winston Cannon

Women’s Basketball (1): Breanna Boggs

Men’s Cross Country (1): Joey DeSantis

Women’s Cross Country (4): Agok Ayuen, Amelia Martin**, Natalie Motor, Chantal Wilson

Softball (5): Jodie Duncan, Allison Evans, Carly Gonzales, Renate Meckl**, Lauren Myers**

Women’s Tennis (2): Sarah Candeloro***, Andrea Plantada

Men’s Track and Field (1): Joey DeSantis

Women’s Track and Field (3): Agok Ayuen, Amelia Martin, Natalie Motor

Volleyball (2): Colleen Larson, Madison Wessling**