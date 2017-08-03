Students participating in Fall sports will be recognized this evening at South Fulton.

Principal Kim Jackson said the a “Meet the Red Devils” event will take place in the gymnasium at 6:00.

During the event, introductions will be given to the high school and middle school football team, high school girl’s soccer, middle school softball and high school golf.

Also being recognized will be members of the middle school and high school band and cheerleading squads.

A meal will be provided for the participating students, with the public also able to eat at the school for a small charge.