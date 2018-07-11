Gleason High School standout and Bethel alum Megan Price is returning home to accept an assistant coaching job at Bethel.

While at Gleason, Price became a member of the 1,000 point club, was named All-District and All-Region for three years in a row, and has since been placed on the Gleason Wall of Fame.

Price has been head coach at Hiwassee College in Madisonville for the last two years. In the previous year before she became head coach, the program had only won six games.

Within her two years at Hiwassee, the team won 38 games and only lost 16. They also reached the NCCAA National Tournament, reaching the Elite Eight and finishing in sixth place, all are new school records.

Price’s ability to spot talent and to recruit makes her a vital asset for Bethel and head coach Chris Nelson. Price will be taking over for Nelson with those duties.

