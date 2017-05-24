The Memorial Day holiday weekend is regarded as the unofficial start to the summer boating season, and TWRA officials are urging safety on the waters.

Reports show that Tennessee has recorded zero boating fatalities the past two Memorial Day holidays, but six accidents were investigated that resulted in four injuries.

During the 2016 Memorial Day period, TWRA officer enforcement resulted in 447 citations being issued and 21 boating under the influence arrests were made.

Officers are urging the use of life jackets by every person on board a boat, along with having a throwable flotation device and on-board fire extinguisher.

The official Memorial Day weekend begins on Thursday and runs thru Monday.