The banks of Reelfoot Lake in Samburg will be the site of a full day of activities on Saturday, all in honor of Memorial Day.

The third annual event has been in the planning stages since early February, with members of the Samburg Tourism Committee organizing and preparing for the celebration.

Tourism Chairman Ed Mayberry told Thunderbolt News that he was proud the community was dedicated to honor those who have served the country.

Mayberry said the event will kick off at 11:00 with a relocation ceremony of a saved marker at Spicer Park.

The day includes a free TRWA trap shoot from 1:30 until 5:00, free canoe rides from 3:00 until 5:00, a veterans salute, eagle presentation and music at 6:00, with the fireworks show starting at 9:00.