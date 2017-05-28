Several Memorial Day programs are scheduled this Monday recognizing the contributions of those who have served in the Armed Forces and also those who have lost their lives.

In Huntingdon the 15th annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 10 at Thomas Park. The featured speaker is retired Navy Commander Debbie O’bryant.

In McKenzie, Tennessee National Guard Army Sergeant First Class Glyn Jones will be the guest speaker at the McKenzie Park at 10 oclock. He’ll be joined by retired Master Sergeant Dana Deem and retired Navy first Class Petty Officer Billy Kirkendoll.

In Union City at Discovery Park a 10 foot granite monument will be unveiled honoring all Obion Countians who have been listed as Missing in Action and Killed in Action during the Vietnam conflict.

The ceremony begins at 11:30 and will include the local VFW presentation of colors, and a speech by former Congressman John Tanner. The names of all the Obion County veterans who have died since last Memorial Day will be read.