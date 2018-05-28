Friday’s Memorial Day Commemoration at UT Martin featured an emotional speech by a U.S. Army Colonel and university Alum.

Colonel David A. Straus delivered his speech in front of a receptive crowd by telling the story of a brave serviceman.

Jokingly known for small mishaps, Colonel Straus said many things happened to McGovern beyond his control.

In the midst of true danger, Colonel Straus said McGovern exemplified the true nature of service and sacrifice.

The event at UTM commemorates all fallen service men and women in the surrounding region and throughout the nation who have served the U.S. throughout the world.