Retired US Army MSG Tim Hardy addressed a Memorial Day crowd, names of those who died and served our country read, patriotic music sung, prayers for our country said, a floral wreath laid, white doves released, Taps played and a five-gun salute to our fallen service members were included in the ceremony Monday at the Weakley County Courthouse in Dresden. Many former service members recognized at today’s ceremony. 98-year-old former Weakley County school teacher Hila Richardson among those on those who attended.

