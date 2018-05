Members of Weakley County’s Veterans organizations will observe Memorial Day with a ceremony to be held at the court square in Dresden.

Veterans Affairs Service Officer Rick Mckenzie says the ceremony will take place from 11 to noon.

Mr. Mckenzie says America’s service men and women have played a key part in preserving our freedoms.

All veterans present will salute their fallen comrades and ask that all of Weakley County’s citizens pause to remember America’s fallen sons daughters.