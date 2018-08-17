Two fallen Vietnam veterans will be honored Saturday morning with memorial signs in Greenfield’s Veterans Park.

The signs honor Corporal Kenneth Bills, who was killed in action August 22, 1970, and Private First Class Danny Carlton, who was killed in action November 17, 1965. Carlton was the first soldier from Weakley County to die in the Vietnam War.

The signs are being donated by the local chapter of Rolling Thunder.

Rolling Thunder’s Jim Phelps says in the very near future, the chapter will also honor Mr. Ezra Howard with a memorial sign in Sharon.

Mr. Howard was the oldest surviving member of the World War II Buffalo Soldiers when he died February 1 in Martin at the age of 100.

Rolling Thunder’s dedication ceremony for the memorial signs will be Saturday morning at 9:00 at Veterans Park in Greenfield.

