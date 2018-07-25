A Memphis man has been added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

TBI spokesman Josh Devine says 35-year-old Eric Anton Balkin is wanted by the Memphis Police Department and TBI to face four counts of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, 13 counts of Aggravated Robbery, nine counts of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Intentionally Evading Arrest in an Automobile.

Additionally, Balkin is wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for Assault and the U.S. Marshals Service for a Probation Violation on a prior Robbery charge.

Balkin has exhibited violent tendencies and should be considered dangerous.

Balkin is an African-American man who stands 5’7” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

