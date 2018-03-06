The men’s SEC Tournament begins Wednesday, March 7, and the championship game will take place on Sunday, March 11. The games are being held in the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Tennessee secured a #2 seed and a 2-round-bye after a 66-61 thriller over Georgia on Saturday. Their first game is on Friday at 6:00, where they will play the winner of #7 seed Miss. State and #10 seed LSU. Coverage begins at 5:30.

The first round begins on Wednesday with #12 Georgia taking on #13 Vanderbilt at 6, followed by #11 South Carolina and #14 Ole Miss.

The second round on Thursday will see action between #9 Alabama and #8 Texas A&M beginning at noon. Shortly after, #5 Missouri will take on the winner of Wednesday’s Georgia/Vanderbilt match-up.

#7 Miss St. will face #10 LSU in game 5 of the tournament for a chance to face #2 Tennessee on Friday.

The teams who have secured byes in the first two rounds are #1 Auburn, #2 Tennessee, #3 Florida, and #4 Kentucky. Each team will play their first game on Friday beginning at noon.