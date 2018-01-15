After two years of a merged operation, the Gibson Electric Corporation has announced figures of savings for the former Hickman-Fulton County Rural Electric Cooperative.

Gibson Electric officials say merged customers in Western Kentucky, and a portion of Obion County, have seen a cumulative savings of almost $2.2 million dollars.

As promised by Gibson Electric, former RECC members saw an immediate rate decrease, and individual savings reports at six months and one year.

Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin said he was proud for the merge, not only for the rate savings, but the swift response by additional Gibson Electric crews members to Hickman, to assist last years tornado damage.

Judge Martin added that Gibson Electric has also provided great support for the county’s economic development program, and is now working on the formation of a high speed, fiber based internet service for the area.