The National Weather Service has now upgraded their forecast predictions, and have placed a large portion of Western and Middle Tennessee, and a small portion of Western Kentucky, in a “Moderate Risk” category for severe weather for Thursday.

This high potential category does include Obion, Weakley, Dyer, Gibson and Carroll County, along with portions of Fulton, Graves and Calloway County.

Cory Chaskelson, with the National Weather Service in Memphis, explained what the “moderate risk” category means for local residents.

According to National Weather Service forecasts, the affected area now indicates the possibility of supercell storms, which will have a favorable environment for tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

Chaskelson spoke about the set-up of the storm front, which may actually spark a first round of storms overnight Wednesday night.

The storm predictions map also includes the remainder of Western Kentucky, along with Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas are in an “Enhanced Risk” category for severe storms.