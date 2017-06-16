A Missouri woman was arrested in Union City after a traffic stop revealed multiple drugs and paraphernalia.

Police reports said officers conducted the stop on West Reelfoot Avenue, for a registration violation, and discovered the driver to be under the influence of some type of narcotic.

Reports said 48 year old Debra Crocker, of Braggadocia, was slurred in speech, with a prescription pill seen lying on the floor of the car.

A search of the vehicle then yielded several different types of prescription pills throughout the car and in Ms. Crocker’s purse, along with containers of crystal methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe.

Included in the discovery was 76 Hydrocodone pills and 23 Xanax bars.

Ms. Crocker was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule 2 and 4 drugs, along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also seized the 2008 Nissan Altima due to a felony amount of drugs being transported across state lines.