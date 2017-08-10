Union City police assisted U.S. Marshals in arresting a Michigan man wanted on serious charges in that state.

Police reports said officers learned that 21 year old Hassan Malik Moore, of Jackson, Michigan, was at a location in the city.

On Wednesday, officers located Moore at 724 East Mercer Street, and took him into custody.

He was wanted on a July 26th warrant for charges of assault with intent to murder, being a felon in possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Moore was taken to the Obion County Jail and arraigned, with extradition expected back to Michigan.