Saturday kicks off the middle school football season with local teams participating in a jamboree at McKenzie.

The night kicks off with Decatur County facing Lake County.

After that, Milan plays Henderson North, followed Lexington and West Carroll.

In the second half of the night, Huntingdon plays Inman, followed by Lexington and Dresden.

Wrapping up the night will be Camden and Trenton with the McKenzie and Martin Middle in the nightcap.

The games begin at 5:00 with tickets $5 at the door.

