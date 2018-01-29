On Saturday at the Middle School Sectional basketball tournament in Memphis, the Hillcrest boys beat Dexter 55-37.

Hillcrest will now play Northview on Tuesday night at 6:00.

The Hillcrest girl’s will play their first game Wednesday night at 6:00, when they take on Westside.

Also in girl’s play on Wednesday night at 7:20, Lake County will play Memphis West.

On Thursday night in a boy’s game, Martin Middle will face Bellvue at 7:20.

Bellvue eliminated Lake County in the opening round on Saturday.

The tournament is being played at John Freeman School, located on 5250 Tulane Road.