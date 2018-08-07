A Middle Tennessee man is facing charges in Graves County after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 45 between Mayfield and Hickory.

A release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old James Gholson of Franklin was driving south on Highway 45 near Hunt Road when he rear-ended a vehicle in front of him.

That vehicle, driven by 72-year-old Linda Reid, was forced off the road and down into a ditch.

Witnesses told authorities Gholson was seen drinking alcohol in his vehicle when the crash happened and a deputy smelled the strong odor of alcohol on Gholson.

Gholson later told the sheriff’s office he was drunk.

Miss Reid was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center by Mayfield Graves County EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, Gholson was treated and released to deputies and taken to the Graves County Jail where he was charged with first degree wanton endangerment, DUI first offense, and possession of an open alcohol container.

