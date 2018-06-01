A Gibson County man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison following his conviction of conspiracy and wire fraud.

39-year-old Bryan Bailey of Milan was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Thomas Anderson to seven years imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, and a $200 special assessment.

Bailey was also order to pay more than $1.9 million in restitution to Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance companies.

Bailey’s mother, 67-year-old Sandra Bailey of Jackson, was convicted of 16 counts, including conspiracy, health care fraud, and paying illegal kickbacks in connection with health care services.

His father, 67-year-old Calvin Bailey, also of Jackson, was convicted of conspiracy. Calvin Bailey is the former principal at Medina Elementary School.

The jury returned guilty verdicts on all 17 counts alleged in the indictment.

Sentencing for Calvin and Sandra Bailey will be August 3.