The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture will host the Milan No-Till Field Day on Thursday at the AgResearch and Education Center.

This years event will offer 45 research-based presentations led by academic experts, with sessions to cover no-till crop production, resistance management, nutrient management, cover crops and precision agriculture for corn, soybeans and cotton.

This year marks the thirtieth Milan No-Till Field Day, which is always held on the fourth Thursday of July in even-numbered years.

In 2016, the Milan No-Till Field Day attracted more than 2,600 visitors from 18 states.

The event is free and open to the public, with gates opening at 6:00 and the field day concluding at 2:00.

