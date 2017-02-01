The Ken-Tenn area has experienced a mild winter season to this point, but there is still plenty of time for things to change.

Gary Woodall, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Memphis, told Thunderbolt News that the mild temperatures have been the result of an established pattern.

Woodall said that it does appear the La Nina system is leaving the area, but the result could include some severe affects.

While the National Weather Service reported a temperature of 64 degrees yesterday in Union City, Woodall said winter is still a few weeks from being over.

Forecasts are calling for some overnight lows this week in the 20’s, but extended outlooks indicate temperatures to start the next week may be back around the 60 degree reading.