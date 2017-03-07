Employees wanting to know how millenials tick have an opportunity at the UTM Reed Center’s Workshop on Connecting with Millenials tonight from 6 until 8.

UT Martin Management Professor Dr. Sean Walker will discuss new situations that may come up in the workplace with millenials, and he’ll also provide solutions for creating a positive work environment despite the generational gap.

Dr. Walker typically teaches about the psychological impact on human resources and organizational behavior.

