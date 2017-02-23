Union City industry CEO Darius Mir says he has no regrets about his decision to immigrate to the United States.

Mir, and his wife Susan, came to the country in 1983 from Iran, and have been successful in business with their chair manufacturing facilities in California and in Union City.

Following a public event Tuesday, in which Mir discussed the importance of immigrants to Tennessee and the nation, he spoke with Thunderbolt News about living in the United States.

Mir was asked about the current national issues surrounding illegal aliens in the country, and his thoughts concerning enforcement against those who are illegal.

Mir announced his decision to locate his company “Made in America Seating” in Union City in 2013, which is a 100,000 square foot state of the art facility with plans to eventually hire 500 workers.