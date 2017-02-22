The topic of immigrants, and their contributions to West Tennessee, were highlighted Tuesday in Union City.

Darius Mir, along with his wife Susan, were hosts of a conversation event at their company, Made in America Seating.

The topic and event coincided with 33 similar immigrant meetings that took place across the country yesterday.

Mr. Mir spoke with those attending about his decision to immigrate with his wife from Iran in 1983.

Mir said that in the travels with his business, he has met many people who also want to make the United States their home.

Mir gave information about immigrants and their contributions to the 8th District of Tennessee, which indicated a population of 23,518 with 2014 tax paid estimates of $224 million dollars.