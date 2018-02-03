Kentucky First District Circuit Judge Tim Langford has been charged with nine counts of misconduct.

The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued the notice of formal proceedings and charges on December 19th, with Judge Langford submitting answers to each charge.

Included in the notice was the accusation that Judge Langford contacted the Fulton County Detention Center on multiple occasions, to request the use of inmates to perform work on the construction of West Baptist Church.

The charge stated that the church was where Langford attended and held leadership positions.

The accusation also stated that Langford contacted the Detention Center to request the use of publicly owned equipment for construction at the church.

Other charges included Langford issuing 300 hours of community service to felony criminal defendants , with his legal assistant encouraging the work to be performed at the church, and even providing transportation to the site.

Another misconduct charge included Langford allegedly having communications with a defendants brother, advising him that a motion hearing for shock probation could not occur unless an upfront payment of $600 was received to transfer the defendant back to Fulton County.

In response to each accusation, Judge Lanford denied the misconduct in his answers to the Commission.

If found guilty of the charges, the Judge could face a suspension, or removal from the bench.