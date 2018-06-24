Miss Chattanooga Christine Williamson is the new Miss Tennessee.

After finishing as First Runner-Up in last year’s pageant, Miss Williamson was the judge’s top pick at Saturday night’s 2018 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant held annually at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson.

Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival Katie Hodges placed in the Top 12 and UT Martin graduate Miss Dixie PAC Lauren Dickson finished in the Top 10.

As Miss Tennessee, Christine Williamson will visit schools across the state, speaking about character education.

Williamson will also represent the state of Tennessee in the Miss America Pageant this September in Atlantic City.