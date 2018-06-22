Another West Tennessee representative won a preliminary competition Thursday night at the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant in Jackson.

Miss Lexington Madison Snipes won the talent preliminary with a tap-dancing routine to “Uptown Funk.”

The night before, Miss Dixie PAC Lauren Dickson, a UT Martin graduate, also won the talent preliminary.

Miss Gallatin Samantha Havenstrite won the lifestyle and fitness preliminary Thursday night.

There’s one more night of preliminary competitions Friday night before the final competition and crowning of a new Miss Tennessee Saturday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson.

The winner of Miss Tennessee will compete later this fall in the Miss America Scholarship Pageant in Atlantic City.