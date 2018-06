The 2018 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant begins tonight in Jackson.

Preliminary competitions are tonight through Friday night, with the final competition and crowning of the new Miss Tennessee Saturday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Competing this week for Miss Tennessee are Miss UT Martin Morgan Martin from Union City, Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival Katie Hodges from Chester County, and Miss Dixie PAC Lauren Dickson, a UT Martin graduate from Parsons.