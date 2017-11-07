The annual Miss University of Tennessee at Martin / Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival Scholarship Pageant will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Harriet Fulton Theatre, located inside the UT Martin Fine Arts Building.

The Miss UT Martin Scholarship Pageant is celebrating its 55th year, and this is the 19th year for the Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival title.

The contestant crowned Miss UT Martin will receive $1,500 in scholarship money, and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival will receive $1,500 if she is a UT Martin student or $500 if not. The first runner-up for Miss UT Martin will receive $500, and the second runner-up will receive $200. The first and second runner-up for Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival do not receive scholarship money.

Eleven contestants, including six UT Martin students, will compete for the 2018 titles. Both titleholders will compete in the statewide Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant in Jackson next summer, and the winner of that crown will then compete for the title of Miss America in Atlantic City, N.J.

The admission charge is $15 for the general public and $10 for UT Martin students with their university ID. Only one ticket can be purchased with each student ID.