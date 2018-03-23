A juvenile who has been missing from Tacoma Washington is in the custody of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.

Huntingdon police Department Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers says citizens reported a car with Washington plates at a residence on Jessie Lane where two suspects were living.

Carroll County Sheriff Andy Dickson and other deputies working in conjunction with the Huntington police department took 17 year old Calli Savannah Smith in custody.

Smith had been missing since February 12th.

Authorities have spoken with the Tacoma Washington Police Dept. in reference to the 47 year old man that was traveling with and posing as the husband of the missing teenage girl.

They do not plan to have any criminal charges against the man since the missing girl is not claiming the she was raped or kidnapped.

The Department. of Children Services is handling the matter with the girl from here forward.