Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a Graves County man, who’s been missing since February.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Department reported that 36-year-old David Craig Mangrum has not been seen since February 7th.

Mangrum’s family has reportedly been searching for him since the date, but only filed a missing person report with the sheriff’s office on Wednesday.

Mangrum is described as a white male, with gray hair and a black beard.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket, with blue jeans and brown boots.

According to the report, Mangrum was last seen on Clark Street in Mayfield during the morning hours of February 7th.

The release said it was crucial that Mangrum was located as soon as possible, and anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.