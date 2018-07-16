A missing 12-year-old Graves County girl has been found safe in Paducah, after missing for almost a week.

Kaylee Ann Willis of Mayfield had been missing since 11:30 Tuesday night when her parents say they last saw their daughter.

Willis and an unidentified girl were seen at Pocket’s on Paducah Road in Mayfield just before 5:00 Wednesday morning buying gas and other items.

The initial report from the Graves County Sheriff’s Department said Willis could be in the Tennessee area, but on Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Department stated Willis could be in the Paducah area and could have colored her hair from blonde to brown.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department and the Paducah Police Department assisted in finding the girl.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...