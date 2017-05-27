– The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a 15-year-old boy is missing after visiting his father, who doesn’t have custody and refuses to return him.

TBI says 15-year-old Aden Hammond has been missing since May 20. His father, Brian Hammond, claims he’s a sovereign citizen and doesn’t believe the custody order is valid. Sovereign citizens reject U.S. citizenship and don’t recognize government authority, like laws and taxes.

Authorities believe Hammond drives a black 1999 Chevy Silverado with Tennessee registration of 386ZHZ. A warrant for felony custodial interference has been issued for him.

TBI says Hammond has a protective order against him, is believed to have a gun and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call Jackson Police at 731-425-8400 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

