An intensive search by multiple law enforcement officials in two states resulted in the safe return of a missing Union City girl.

Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield said the search began when 12 year old Demaris Soto was last seen Friday afternoon around 4:00 on South First Street.

After her parents could not locate the child, Chief Barfield said law enforcement officers were called.

Chief Barfield said surveillance showed the young girl being picked up in Union City.

Chief Barfield said officers were excited at locating the missing girl, adding that the ending of the incident could have easily been much worse.

Possible charges against the Mississippi men could be filed in Obion County, and Chief Barfield said he was meeting with the District Attorney on Monday to review the case.