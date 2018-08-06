The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department continues to search for a missing woman.
Reports indicate 59 year old Jenna Roberts left her home at 814 St. Route 1125 between 6:00 and 8:00.
She was on foot when she left the residence.
Fulton County Sheriff’s officials searched the area until 4:30 Monday morning, and Ms. Roberts was not located.
She is a white female 5’5″ tall weighing 155 pounds.
Anyone who may see or have contact with Ms. Roberts is urged to call the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department immediately.