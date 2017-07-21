Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy U.S. Marshals and the Paducah Police participated in a joint investigation that led to the arrest of Mississippi fugitive at a Paducah residence on Thursday evening.

Detectives received information alleging that 53 year old Richard McNeer, of Jackson, Mississippi had fled to Paducah to avoid being arrested.

McNeer was wanted for possession of a controlled substance as a habitual offender and probation violations.

The investigation revealed that McNeer was in possession of handgun, Methamphetamine, and was living at 1916 Monroe Street in Paducah.

McNeer was arrested without incident at the residence, with a search of the residence revealing a loaded .380 handgun, Methamphetamine and numerous syringes and smoking pipes.

McNeer was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, firearm enhanced possession of Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrants out of the state of Mississippi for possession of a controlled substance as a habitual offender and probation violations.