Authories have released more information about the death of Eric Higgs, the man sought in questioning for his wife’s death, who was shot and killed Sunday in Mississippi.

Higgs was sought by Martin Police for questioning following the death of his wife Barbara Higgs. Her funeral was held yesterday.

Higgs was shot dead after a high-speed chase in Mississippi Sunday afternoon after police chased him for miles on Interstate 55 at speeds up to 125 mph. The chase ended when Higgs crossed into oncoming traffic south of Senatobia, causing multiple wrecks.

Tate County District Attorney John Champion said police ordered Higgs to raise his hands, but that “movement in the vehicle” led officers to fire. It’s unclear who shot Higgs. A police officer was grazed by a bullet and sustained no life threatening injuries.

Champion says officers chasing Higgs Sunday knew he was wanted for questioning. Funeral services for Eric Higgs are incomplete.