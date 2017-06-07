The Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative has joined river mayors in urging President Trump include the Mississippi River’s infrastructure in any national plan.



The mayors have presented a $7.93 infrastructure renewal plan to the White House and Congress to sustain critical ecological assets, generate $24 billion in economic activity, create nearly 100,000 new jobs, and mitigate hundreds of millions of dollars in disaster impacts.

Forty percent of the nation’s total agricultural output are transported on the Mississippi River and the Mississippi’s main stem provides drinking water to 20 million people in 50 cities, and 80 billion gallons of fresh water to industries every day, which rely on a clean and healthy watershed.

Hickman Mayor David Lattus said Kentucky benefits from both the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers saying waterways and ports support over 15,000 jobs and add $2.5 billion to Kentucky’s economy.

He went on to say the Mississippi River economy alone for Kentucky brings-in over $300 million annually in agricultural revenues connecting the Ohio to the Port of New Orleans and the world via the Mississippi River.