A Missouri man has been charged with theft from the Martin Walmart.

19-year-old Aaron Jacob Sims of Otterville, Missouri was caught by Martin Patrolman Jeffery C. Dean as Sims walked past the point of sale with a cart full of items that had not been paid for.

An inventory of the merchandise showed the value at just over $1,400 dollars.

Sims was taken to the Martin Police Department on a charge of Theft of Merchandise over $1,000 Dollars.

Sims is being held in the Weakley County Jail.